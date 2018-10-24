A 40-Year Herald Reader Passes

With both deep sadness and deep gratitude, I read the death announcement of Nicholas Georgakopoulos, which we published in our October 22 edition of the Greek edition, which described the deceased as: beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Merchant Marine Captain, and reader of the Herald for 40 years. Information followed about pending funeral arrangements of the 89 year-old Athenian born, a New Jersey resident, mentioning his wife, Markella, his children, siblings, and other relatives and friends here and in Greece, …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive