Acclaimed Greek Rebetiko Trio Performing at UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The acclaimed Greek Rebetiko Trio continues their concert/presentation series on Saturday, Nov. 3, 5 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 4, 8:30 PM, at the Jan Popper Theater, 445 Charles E Young Dr E in Los Angeles. In this performance, Dimitris Mann, together with Taso Comanescu, Alexis Cohen, and a number of special guests, take us through the history of the Greek Blues as told through the lives and stories of the great rebetika pioneers, the legendary Piraeus Quartet, Giovan Tsaous, Giannis Papaioannou, Vasilis Tsitsanis, Manolis Chiotis and others.

Part of the proceeds will go towards sustaining community programming at the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture.

As noted on Eventbrite, “The Greek Rebetiko Trio performs authentic Greek folk music in the idioms of Rebetiko and Laiko, ranging from the 1920’s to today. Our goal is to introduce audiences to the origins and rich cultural heritage of Greek music as well as to bring people together through our live performances.”

Formed in Boston by Mann and Panos Tsigkos, the band is now based in Los Angeles with Mann, Comanescu, and Cohen continuing to perform their unique sound.