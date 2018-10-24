HAMDS to Honor Dr. Chris Thanos with 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

TORRANCE, CA – The Hellenic American Medical & Dental Society of Southern California (HAMDS) holds its 2018 Scholarship award dinner on Saturday, November 10 at the Redondo Beach Marriott. HAMDS invites everyone to join them in recognizing the next generation of Hellenic American talent, and to honor Dr. Chris Thanos, DDS with the HAMDS Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Christos Thanos is currently a Pediatric dentist in Torrance and Moreno Valley. While he is dedicated to helping all children, his passion lies in helping the underprivileged and those with special needs.

In 1964, an American Field Service Scholarship helped Dr. Thanos come to the Unites States and he completed his senior year of high school in Grand Prairie, Texas. He returned to Greece after graduating, and soon after with a Fulbright Scholarship, he returned again to the U.S. and attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster Pennsylvania.

He has published peer reviewed articles in many professional journals, on dental materials, orthodontics, and adhesive dentistry. He has lectured in the United States and Central America and organized an international symposium in Greece.

As an international student himself, Dr. Thanos is always available and committed to help guide and mentor students and dentists from Greece, along with Greek-American students, to advance their careers and education.

The HAMDS 2018 scholarship recipients are: Sina Bacol, Dean Furkioti, Jr., Andreas Lazaris, Evangelia Lazaris, Christos Sarantopoulos, Nikolaos Sarantopoulos, Alexander Sherman and Zachary Ellis.

It will be a fun filled night with friends in the field, dinner, and live music by Peter Denef, Greek-American soprano Michele Patzakis, and Nia Matty.

More information is available by phone: 646-286-4332 and online: hamds.org or via email info@hamds.org.