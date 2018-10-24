Five-Time Emmy-Winning Actor Jonathan Jackson Tells TNH Why He Became Orthodox

ATLANTA, GA – A young man with his hands crossed in a prayerful stance, his wife and their three children were waiting in line reverently to receive Holy Communion at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Atlanta a few weeks ago, during the visit of Mount Athos’ Vatopaidi Monastery’s Abbot Elder Ephraim and his entourage. The man, recognized by many in the congregation, was none other than Emmy Award-winning actor Jonathan Jackson, who won that honor five times, all in …