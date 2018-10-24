Five-Time Emmy-Winning Actor Jonathan Jackson Tells TNH Why He Became Orthodox

By Theodore Kalmoukos October 24, 2018

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson waits to receive Holy Communion from Priest-monk Evdokimos of the Vatopaidi Monastery at the Annunciation Cathedral of Atlanta. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

ATLANTA, GA – A young man with his hands crossed in a prayerful stance, his wife and their three children were waiting in line reverently to receive Holy Communion at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Atlanta a few weeks ago, during the visit of Mount Athos’ Vatopaidi Monastery’s Abbot Elder Ephraim and his entourage. The man, recognized by many in the congregation, was none other than Emmy Award-winning actor Jonathan Jackson, who won that honor five times, all in …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *