Archdiocese’s Games with Unpaid Contractors of Ionian Village and Savas Tsivikos

NEW YORK – Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America recently sent Archdiocesan Councilmember Savas Tsivikos to the Ionian Village in Greece to look into the issue of unpaid contractors who worked on the Camp Center to repair damages caused by the September, 2016 tornado. They have filed lawsuits against the Archdiocese and the Village, whose director Rev. Evagoras Constantinides, is Bishop Andonios’ godson.
The contractors completed the work in May, 2017 but were not paid …
3 Comments
Wow. Is Tsivikos really implying that the contractors overcharged and/or are attempting to defraud the Archdiocese?! Hmm, let me think…has the GOA had trouble paying other contractors for any other projects? Like, maybe a little something called St. Nicholas Shrine?? Now, which scenario is more believable here – that these contractors are trying to cheat the GOA, or that the GOA just didn’t pay them? Who does he think he’s kidding?
I am thinking the contractors are far more believable than the Archdiocese unfortunately. Let’s face it assurances from the Archdiocese don’t carry much weight.
Are there no contracts? If Mr. Tsivikos is so knowledgeable about construction he should have taken copies of the contracts for the work (There were contracts, were there not?) as well as proof of what was paid (unless nothing has been paid), then see what was done according to the contracts and if all was done a simple comparison of contracts, work done and money given to contractors would allow one to quickly come to a conclusion if money is owed. His answers are doublespeak.