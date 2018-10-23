Archdiocese’s Games with Unpaid Contractors of Ionian Village and Savas Tsivikos

NEW YORK – Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America recently sent Archdiocesan Councilmember Savas Tsivikos to the Ionian Village in Greece to look into the issue of unpaid contractors who worked on the Camp Center to repair damages caused by the September, 2016 tornado. They have filed lawsuits against the Archdiocese and the Village, whose director Rev. Evagoras Constantinides, is Bishop Andonios’ godson.

The contractors completed the work in May, 2017 but were not paid …