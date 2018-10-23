Dr. Kyriakides to Be Honored at NYU Langone’s 2018 Musculoskeletal Ball

NEW YORK –This year’s NYU Langone Musculoskeletal Ball is celebrating the recent accomplishments in research, education, and care and building additional momentum behind the faculty’s pioneering work. The event will be held on November 1 at the American Museum of Natural History on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. An established leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, NYU Langone is ranked among the nation’s top 10 for its rehabilitation, rheumatology, and orthopedics programs. Emphasizing a multidisciplinary approach and prioritizing the early mobilization of rehabilitation services, NYU Langone helps patients heal more quickly and completely so they can return home sooner. The rehabilitation team has been recognized for its efforts to increase access to cutting-edge care, with clinics serving communities throughout New York City.

The 2018 Musculoskeletal Ball will celebrate trailblazers in musculoskeletal medicine and raise critical funds to help them move their field forward. All support will directly enhance programs at Rusk Rehabilitation, NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Center. This year’s honorees are Dr. Christopher Kyriakides and Dr. Jonathan H. Whiteson.

Dr. Kyriakides is a distinguished member of NYU Langone Health’s medical staff, founder and medical director of New York Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, and co-founder and medical director of Health East Medical Alliance, a multi-specialty practice and ambulatory surgery center. Beyond his clinical work, he has spearheaded ventures in academia, serving as chief executive officer of a publicly-traded biotechnology company. During his tenure as CEO, Dr. Kyriakides successfully collaborated with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop a patient-specific immunotherapeutic vaccine for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. He was able to include NYU in this endeavor which became crucial in their recertification as a comprehensive cancer center with the NCI. He currently serves as managing director for two other biotechnology companies involved in drug discovery; Anaplasi Pharmaceuticals and Trixogenesis.

Dr. Kyriakides completed his undergraduate education at NYU, medical education at NYCOM, and is a proud graduate of NYU Rusk Institute for his residency training. He and his wife of 31 years, Anna, have four children. He remains dedicated to medical education, mentorship, and patient care.

Dr. Jonathan H. Whiteson is an associate professor in NYU Langone Health’s Departments of Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine. A highly respected leader within the institution, Dr. Whiteson serves as vice chair of clinical operations at Rusk Rehabilitation and director of the Joan & Joel Smilow Cardiac Rehabilitation & Prevention Center. As an investigator, he has spearheaded research into the rehabilitation of patients with advanced heart and lung disease and congenital heart disease; examined patient outcomes following Left Ventricular Assist Device implantation and trans-catheter aortic valve replacement; and studied methods for promoting heart-healthy lifestyles in outpatients and for preventing the re-hospitalization of individuals with congestive heart failure.

Dr. Whiteson earned his medical degree at University of London, and he completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as a fellowship in cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation at NYU Langone. He has published and lectured widely on cardiac and pulmonary health, rehabilitation, and physical medicine.

More information is available online: nyulangone.org/give/events/nyu-langone-musculoskeletal-ball.