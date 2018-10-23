Realism is One Thing, Total Immorality Another

The barbarity of the crime, by modern civilized standards, is astonishing. They cut the body of Jamal Khashoggi into pieces, shocking the world and keeping the story sprawled all over the front pages.
It is a barbarity that becomes even more abhorrent when combined with the mockery of truth, attempted by Saudi Arabia’s 33-year-old Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, purporting to be an enlightened modern leader.
Yet the “treasure” turns out to be a lump of coal.
Khashoggi was a journalist for the …
2 Comments
I would like to offer a clarification of the terms morality and immorality. Our Greek language supplies our grammar with a single letter, the fist of the alphabet, a- There is morality, immorality and AMORALITY, signifying people with complete sense of morality. That is the case here!
Mr. Diamantaris… what a surprise…. why don’t you mention … how you should define the leaders of United States, England , Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar , UAE and America’s …. pride and Joy Israel……as nothing more than Degenerate Sadist…supporting the richest white supremacist in the world ….to impose economic , political , and military warfare against the ….. independent countries of the world , including Russia and China….to hand over their sovereignty to do business and express political opinion ….not compliant to this ruling degenerate body!
Yes , Mr. Diamantaris… The Crown Princes…..share their billions … to commit the most heinous crimes against humanity with the collaboration of their allies highlighted above….which includes ….organizing, recruiting, funding and arming Islamic Sunni Muslim Brigades like ISIS, AL Queda, and the other jihadist religious fanatics…who have killed or injured 3/1/2 million people …including thousands of Orthodox Christians ….to overthrow the government of the middle east like Syria, for not being compliant to the mutual interests of Saudi Arabia and the United States and their allies!
What! Mr. Diamantaris ….why the outrage now …for the death of a journalist….who criticized Donald Trump…. and was deported by the Saudi Government… and not for just any minor criticism of there government! And what would you expect from the number one customer of the United States in arms .purchases….which Donald Trump … cites… as a good reason to overlook these alleged crimes! What Donald Trump and you …do not mention …. there are plenty of other crimes…that Saudi Arabia and the United States….could be charged with…in their march to war with the world ….like their war crimes bombing of the people of Yemen….which has culminated in the mutilation death of 45 Yemeni 10 year old’s going to school in a bus…which would be buried with a Lockheed Martin Inc. missile …. made in the U.S….one of the many weapons provided to Saudi Arabia …to help Donald Trump and the degenerates in the C.i.A. and military …to fulfill their immoral wars in the world !
No Mr Diamantaris….this is not a case of amoral or immoral behavior… but the behavior of White Supremacist Degenerate Sadist freaks…who parade around freely thru the halls of our governments… who have the money … to make them entitled to live out …their wildest dreams….to own the world.. at any cost or price to humanity!
Mr Diamantaris …where was your moral outrage… when George Bush Jr mutilated 600,000 Iraqis based on lies! Where was your outrage … when degenerate Sadist … Hillary Clinton … who watched the sodomizing and the cutting of the throat …of the elected leader of libya by the Terrorist jihadist of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States…..and declared…”WE CAME, WE SAW, HE DIED”. No! She left out one thing….THEY THE PEOPLE OF LIBYA DIED!
Finally, Mr Diamantaris…you have left off the most immoral collaborators and who represent the most degenerate members of this club….you and your journalist …who are really responsible for this journalist being dismembered ….for not printing the real truths …of how these degenerates …dismembered Yugoslavia, libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen , Somalia, Afganistan , Ukraine… and mutilated millions of people and forced them out of their homes ….by continuing to drop 1 bomb every 12 minutes of the day ….on the independent countries of the world!
It is you , who conceal from the public the truths…that their country has become the predator of the world…using our money and their white supremacist billionaires money …to sell narratives…that make their enemies ….the enemy of everyone in the world!
Be proud… Mr. Diamantaris…for your good work…. because the last degenerate act … is to provoke a nuclear war with Russia ….to fulfill their lust for power! Just keep prnting Mr. Theros … state department scripts …of myths and lies!
Now you know…the difference between immoral behavior …. and degenerate behavior! Now you know … the Crown Princes of Saudi Arabia… where freedom of religion does not exist…but we considers to be our most friendly ally …in the world …. is merely symptomatic …of what my Grandmother used to say…. “who your friends are ….say’s alot about who you are!