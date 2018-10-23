Athos Lathos

On October 21, the New York Times published an article by Neil MacFarquhar, titled “Tourists and Russia Ruffle a Male-Only Holy Retreat,” about Mount Athos. It was a comprehensive article, subtly hinting that the home of 20 monasteries has been penetrated by America’s and Russia’s geopolitical competition.

Anyone who truly knows and understands Mount Athos realizes that no one could even imagine how far removed such issues are from the thoughts and lives of the monks there.

MacFarquhar contends that “Greek officials” …