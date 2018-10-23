Greece Remains in US Visa Waiver Program

Greek nationals continue to be exempted from the obligation to obtain a visa before travelling to the United States, according to a letter sent by US authorities to Citizen Protection Minister Olga Gerovassili made public on Monday.

According to the ministry, the letter noted that Greek citizens were included in the Visa Waiver Program, which was reviewed every year. From now on, based on the latest decision, Greece will no longer undergo the annual review, it said.

The step acknowledges that Greece is strictly following all obligations for travel to the US and “reflects the excellent level of bilateral relations with the United States in the citizen protection sector,” the ministry said.