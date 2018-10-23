Greek Ex-Defense Chief Papantoniou Denies Money Laundering, Corruption

ATHENS – Former Greek defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou denied charges of money laundering during a lengthy deposition before a corruption prosecutor during which the state charged he had cost 400 million euros ($458.37 million) in damages in 2003 over a Greek Navy frigate armaments program.

Papantoniou reportedly claimed had the procurement contract not been signed, he would have been accountable for serious offenses and would have harmed the interests of the state but denied everything.

Prosecutors said they found 2.8 million Swiss Francs ($2.81 million0 in in Papantoniou’s bank accounts which they believe he received as kickbacks to approve the upgrade of six frigates, Kathimerini reported. His tenure followed that of another former PASOK Socialist Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who was convicted of massive corruption in stealing scores of millions of euros from defense contracts but was released from jail after complaining he had health problems only to be later seen frolicking.

The Papantoniou case file was said to have tied money deposited in the bank account of a civil engineer friend of the former minister four months after the contract was signed with bank withdrawals made by the then representative of the French firm involved in the procurement program. The civil engineer is believed to have served as a cover for Papantoniou.

Papantoniou said the charges were an “outrageous construction” attempting to link cash withdrawals and deposits of two people who allegedly didn’t know each other.

Papantoniou’s wife, Stavroula Kourakou, who is also charged with money laundering, was given until Oct. 23 to appear before the investigative magistrate.

The two were charged in June 2017 with the money laundering offenses and banned from leaving the country as the investigation centered on an account belonging to Papantoniou, which was included in the so-called Borjans list of taxpayers with large deposits in Switzerland’s UBS.

Investigators reportedly have learned from Swiss authorities that Papantoniou and his wife had two more secret foreign accounts after already being convicted of hiding their wealth, the paper said.

Unless he can be tied to kickbacks or bribes or money laundering the statute of limitations has expired on other possible wrongdoing and he will walk free after buying out jail time for his previous convictions, common in Greece for people who can afford it.

The probe is said to also have discovered a life insurance policy as Greek judicial authorities want the Swiss to break their banking privacy laws and release more information.

A parliamentary committee investigating the defense deals signed by Papantoniou when he was minister between 2001 and 2004 earlier asked Greek prosecutors to determine whether transactions involving his accounts during this time period point toward money laundering.

Greece’s Parliament approved the investigation into alleged corruption involving contracts when Papantoniou was Defense Minister from 2001-2003 as the scandal-ridden agency remained in the spotlight.

The lawmakers unanimously backed a committee to look into four billion euros ($4.28 billion) of contracts that were signed when Papantoniou, previously found guilty of failing to report his wealth but for which he was able to buy out jail time, was minister.

Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou had been convicted for trying to hide 1.3 million euros ($1.39 billion) in a Swiss bank account from Greek authorities.

Papantoniou, 67, served under Socialist PASOK as Defense Minister from 2001-04 and Economy Minister from 1996 to 2001. The deals he signed during that time have been under the scrutiny of corruption prosecutors for years.