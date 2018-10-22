Mockery and Propaganda

Analysis

Recent meetings of the Archdiocese’s Eparchial Synod and Council can only be described as a mockery and rude propaganda, because nothing substantive occurred, beyond the desperate effort to convey the false impression that “all is well and good.”

Other than two auxiliary bishop transfers, Medeias Apostolos from the San Francisco Metropolis to Chief Secretariat of the Eparchial Synod, replacing Sevastianos of Zela, who was sent to be Metropolitan Alexios’ assistant in Atlanta, nothing else of note took place.

Metropolitan …