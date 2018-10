ASTORIA – The Cretan Association Omonoia NY celebrated its 100th Anniversary on October 20 at the Kritiko Spiti in Astoria with traditional music of the iconic Cretan artists, Nikos Zodakis and Manolis Kontaros. The “Omonoia” Association, founded by expatriate Cretans in 1918, currently has over 700 members, of which at least 350 are active, heading into the 4th generation of New Yorkers, who will take over the reins in a few years and will continue the efforts of this dynamic association.

