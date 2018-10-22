Don’t Mess With Texas: Houston’s Greek Festival Roars On

This year’s Original Greek Festival in Houston was held at the newly renovated Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was a feast of Greek food, music, dancing and culture.

One of the most popular features of the festival is the food, of course, Houston Food Finder noted, especially the traditional favorites of souvlaki, spanakopita and baklava.

“The recipes are ones we’ve used for the last 50 years,” said Dana Kantalis, who is a member of the Original Greek Festival board. “These are our tried-and-true creations, and they represent what we think are great expressions of Greek cooking. These foods have become what so many people think of when they think about Greek and Greek-American cuisine.”

Kantalis and Mike Koinis, the wine guy, take pride in the work they and their fellow volunteers do for the festival all the time.