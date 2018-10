The letter Ε, ε and the diphthong ΑΙ, αι are both pronounced as the letter ε = e (-e-nergy). Are there any slight differences in their pronunciation? Are there any grammatical rules for the use of and in the words?

Though the diphthong ΑΙ, αι is composed of two vowels, Α, α and Ι, ι these letters haven’t kept their original sound, but they are pronounced as one, e. Ancient Greeks had the short Ε, εand the long diphthong ΑΙ, αι. …