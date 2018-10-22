Rouvikonas Anarchists Hit Canadian Embassy in Gold Mine Protest (Vid)

ATHENS – The rioting Rouvikonas anarchists, who have been rampaging for months without being caught, smashed reinforced glass doors at the Canadian Embassy before throwing red andb black paint inside to protest a Canadian company trying to operate a gold mine in northern Greece, over the objections of environmentalists and local residents.

The group later claimed responsibility for the early morning raid via a website often used by self-styled anarchist groups and urban terrorists to post proclamations, photographs and even videos of attacks, Greek media said.

Eldorado Gold has been operating the gold mine on and off through a subsidiary but the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who said he wants foreign investors although many in his party do not – is trying to stop it and has not issued necessary licenses.

A security guard called the police, but the perpetrators had fled before any arrests could be made, the same pattern that the group has used to assault a number of targets, including other embassies, SYRIZA offices, the Greek Parliament, and Defense Ministry among others.