Rouvikonas Anarchists Hit Canadian Embassy in Gold Mine Protest (Vid)

By TNH Staff October 22, 2018

Rouvikonas anarchists smashed reinforced glass doors at the Canadian Embassy before throwing red andb black paint. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The rioting Rouvikonas anarchists, who have been rampaging for months without being caught, smashed reinforced glass doors at the Canadian Embassy before throwing red andb black paint inside to protest a Canadian company trying to operate a gold mine in northern Greece, over the objections of environmentalists and local residents.

The group later claimed responsibility for the early morning raid via a website often used by self-styled anarchist groups and urban terrorists to post proclamations, photographs and even videos of attacks, Greek media said.

Eldorado Gold has been operating the gold mine on and off through a subsidiary but the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who said he wants foreign investors although many in his party do not – is trying to stop it and has not issued necessary licenses.

A security guard called the police, but the perpetrators had fled before any arrests could be made, the same pattern that the group has used to assault a number of targets, including other embassies, SYRIZA offices, the Greek Parliament, and Defense Ministry among others.

