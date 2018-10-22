Boat Sinks off Turkish Coast: 2 Migrants Killed, 20 Rescued

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says coast guards have rescued some 20 people after a boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean Sea coast. Two of the migrants later died in the hospital.

Anadolu Agency said the boat, believed to be carrying around 30 people, sank early Monday near the resort of Gumbet, near Bodrum. The area is close to the Greek island of Kos.

Anadolu said residents in Gumbet alerted authorities after hearing cries for help and some took part in the rescue operation. Rescue crews were searching the area for more survivors.

There was no immediate detail on the migrants’ nationalities.

Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.

11 migrants, trafficker injured in Greece crash

Greek police say 11 migrants and one trafficker have been injured when the SUV that was carrying them at high speed overturned on a highway in northern Greece.

Police say the car, which was carrying the migrants from the border with Turkey toward Thessaloniki, had previously not stopped at a police checkpoint, but there was no chase.

The car caught fire but all occupants managed to get out.

All 12 — the Bulgarian driver and migrants from Pakistan and Senegal — were driven to a local hospital. Hospital officials say one is in serious condition.

The crash took place on the same road and nearly the same location where another car carrying 10 migrants and a trafficker collided with a truck on Oct. 13, killing all of the car’s occupants.