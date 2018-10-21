Going on in Our Community

OCTOBER 19-21

LECANTO, FL – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy in Lecanto, holds its Greek Festival October 19-21. Enjoy Greek bakery items, food platters (dine in or take home), jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items, gyro and souvlaki, live music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 AM-8 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 21, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 and online: stmichaelgoc.org/festival.

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 Pinellas Avenue N. in Tarpon Springs, holds its Greek Festival October 19-21. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, wine tastings, folk dancing, Greek band and DJ, various performers, and kid zone activities all weekend. Hours: Friday, Oct. 19, noon-10 PM; Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 21, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 727-937-3540 and online: stnicholastarpon.org.

CUMMING, GA – Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 3074 Bethelview Road in Cumming, holds the 14th Annual Cumming Greek Festival October 19-21. Enjoy authentic Greek food, continuous live Greek music and traditional bouzouki, live traditional Greek dance performances, petting zoo, children’s crafts, and shopping- various gift stores are a shopper’s paradise, filled with a variety of Greek items – authentic Greek sailor hats, clothing, ceramics, copper, books, icons, jewelry, gold, and handcrafted items. Hours: Friday, Oct. 19, 3-9 PM; Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 21, 12-5 PM. Adults- $2, Children 12 and under- Free. More information is available by phone: 770- 945-2750 and online: cumminggreekfestival.com.

OCTOBER 21

MANSFIELD, MA – Patriots Football Game Viewing Party at St. Gregory the Theologian Greek Church, 1007 West Street in Mansfield, on Sunday, Oct. 21. Join us for a wonderful family fellowship event following the Divine Liturgy and Coffee Hour. We will cheer our hometown team on large screens in our function hall! Patriots vs. Bears, Kickoff: 11:45 AM. Full Football Menu! Nachos, Buffalo Wings/Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chill, Bean Corn Salad, Veggies and Dips, and Dessert. Adults: $10. Kids: $5. Please RSVP to skatinas@comcast.net by October 17.

OCTOBER 23

MANHATTAN – HABA invites you to a discussion on Trends in Tech Entrepreneurship, featuring Marina Hatsopoulos, Chairperson of the Board & Investor, Levitronix Technologies LLC, at Wells Fargo Connections, 150 East 42nd Street (between Third and Lexington Avenues) in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6 PM. More information is available at: haba.org. Register at Eventbrite.

OCTOBER 25

MANHATTAN – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) invites you to a seminar presentation by attorney Mrs. Varvara Gokea on Wills, Trusts & Asset Protection – Discover How to Best Protect Yours and Your Family’s Assets at Wells Fargo Conference Center, 150 East 42nd Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-8 PM. Sponsored by AGAPW & ALLILONnet. More information at: agapw.org or contact info@agapw.org or 917-405-6833.

OCTOBER 26

MANHATTAN – HANAC invites you to its 46th Annual Gala, Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 PMhonoring Bruno Frustaci Contracting, Inc. & Carmen Padilla, Volunteer of the Year, at the Mandarin Oriental, 80 Columbus Circle in Manhattan. More information is available at: hanac.org.

OCTOBER 27-28

UPPER DARBY, PA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 229 Powell Lane in Upper Darby, holds its annual Greek Festival October 27-28. Experience Greek cultural traditions, food, and entertainment. Enjoy popular Greek foods like gyro and souvlaki and be entertained by the live Greek bands performing nightly with vibrant dance groups in authentic costumes. Hours: Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 28, noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 610-352-7212 and at: saintdemetrios.org/festival/.

OCTOBER 28-DECEMBER 9

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Workshops in Greek Bouzouki with Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos, Sundays, 2-4 PM, October 28; November 4, 11, 18, and 25; December 2 and 9, atSafford House, 23 Parkin Ct. in Tarpon Springs. Fee: $5 donation per class requested.The City of Tarpon Springs is pleased to present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos.Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 PM) and advanced (3-4 PM) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. In addition, a limited number of bouzoukis are available through a Bouzouki Lending Program at the Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon Street. 727-943-4922. More information is available by contacting Tina Bucuvalas 727-937-1130 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.Classes are funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

OCTOBER 29

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Chapters of the AHEPA Family, AHEPA-Delphi #25 and Daughters of Penelope-Evryklea #36, invite you to their Joint Monthly Social & Networking event at Kellari Taverna in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 29, 6-8 PM. All existing members, those interested in joining, and those interested in networking are invited to attend. Open to ladies and gentlemen – casual business attire. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres – cash bar. More information is available at: ahepa25.org.

OCTOBER 30

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation presents renowned conductor and pianist Marios Papadopoulos in Concert at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 W 67th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Please visit kaufmanmusiccenter.org for tickets.

NOVEMBER 1-4

BALTIMORE, MD – Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation, 24 West Preston Street in Baltimore holds its Greek Festival November 1-4. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, cooking demonstrations, dining room, outside tent area with food and entertainment, historic and cultural displays, Church tours, vendors, live Greek music Saturday night, dance groups, and dance lessons. Free Admission and Free Parking. Hours: Thursday, Nov. 1, 5-9 PM; Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 4, Noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 410-727-1831 and online: goannun.org.

NOVEMBER 2

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association invites you to its 30th Annual Dinner Gala at The Pierre, 2 East 61st Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Nov. 2, 7 PM. More information is available at: helleniclawyersassociation.org/events.

NOVEMBER 2-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 502 S. Chaparral Street in Corpus Christi, holds its Greek Festival November 2-4. Greek foods, pastries, and more. Admission is free.Live Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Nov. 2, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Nov. 3, 12 noon-11 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 4, 12 noon-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 361-883-9843 and online: stnicholasgoc.net.

NOVEMBER 3-4

LANCASTER, PA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue in Lancaster, holds its Greek Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 3, 10:30 AM-7:30 PM and Sunday, Nov. 4, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy Greek pastries, souvlaki stand, crafts, bookstore, church tours, eat in, drive-thru, take out, attic room, gourmet room, Greek music and dancing. Tickets: $12 in advance, $14 at the door. More information is available by phone: 717-394-1735 and online: annunciationorthodox.org.