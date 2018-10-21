Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CALYS, JAMES

KANSAS CITY, MO (from the Kansas City Star, published on Oct. 2)–”The whole earth is the tomb of great men and their story is not given only on stone over their native soil but abides everywhere without visible symbol, woven into the stuff of other men’s lives.” -Pericles The year was 1948 and a young Greek immigrant found himself washing dishes in a diner in Lincoln, Nebraska, pondering his world and his future. The world he had come from, the small village of Leka on the island of Samos, had been devastated by World War II and the subsequent Greek Civil War. James “Jim” Calys, or Dimitri Kalymnios as he had been born in 1931, was alone in America, with an education interrupted by war, scant knowledge of English, and limited job skills. “I was paid fifteen dollars a week washing dishes,” Jim recalled, “but when you have zero, fifteen is a lot.” But he knew that he couldn’t provide for himself and a mother and siblings still in Greece on that fifteen dollars. Jim’s solution was not an unusual one for young men of the time. He would “Join the Air Force and See the World!” as a popular recruiting slogan boasted. In his desire, however, to escape from a kitchen in Nebraska, he ironically found himself at Forbes Air Force Base (Topeka, Kansas) on a kitchen crew serving three meals a day to several thousand service men! The Air Force turned out to be a turning point for Jim. “I learned responsibility and how to get organized,” he once reflected, “because the troops had to be fed no matter what.” Those attributes would serve him throughout life as he raised a family, ran a business, and fulfilled leadership positions in his church. Long after his Air Force years, he would continue to cook for family and friends, always in quantities sufficient for “the troops”. Airman Calys, now with a military paycheck, would also meet Frances Vallas, a young Greek American woman who was born and raised in Topeka. They were married in 1953 and two years later would move to the Kansas City area, settling in the suburb of Mission. Here Jim and Frances bought a home and raised three children, George (G.J.), Mary, and John. By the early 1960s, Jim had completed in much of his education and had become an associate in the accounting firm of Wolkow, Levy, and Crosby. Only a few years later he successfully completed his Certified Public Accountant exam and saw his name added as a partner. The firm went through a variety of changes over the years and Jim ultimately became the managing partner. After selling the firm to his partners in the 2000s, he retired from full time practice. His partners maintained an office for his use and regularly consulted with him about tax and audit issues. By April 15, 2018, he had finished 60 consecutive years of tax preparation. The Greek community was a significant part of Jim’s life. He served several terms as treasurer and parish president of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Kansas City, Missouri. As an astute businessman, Jim played a central role in the finances and fundraising that allowed the parish to purchase land and build a new church at 120th and Wornall Road. Kansas Citians still recall the Greek food festivals of the 1970s held at Crown Center which raised money for the Annunciation; Jim was the financial watchdog that made those festivals successful. Greece was never far from Jim’s mind. He loved to converse about his early life there, but tellingly, rarely mentioned the horrors of the war years. He travelled numerous times to Greece with Frances, his children, and with other relatives. One only had to name some location in Greece or some Greek food item or some Greek relative and he would be off and running with a story, a recollection, or an anecdote. He loved spending a Saturday afternoon in the company of his Greek compatriots, many of whom were refugees as he was. He and his cronies proudly wore the badge of “DP” which stood for the Displaced Person designation that appeared on his papers when he first came to America. Jim is survived by Frances, his wife of 65 years, and three children, George (KelnyDenebeim), Mary (John Hugo), and John (Tammie). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Emanuel Calys (Dorothy) of Topeka. Visitation is from 5-7 PM Wednesday October 3 at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes, Kansas City, MO with Trisagion at 6 PM. Funeral service is 10 AM Thursday October 4 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 12001 Wornall, Kansas City, MO. “He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.” -Shakespeare

EVANGELOU,MILTON

SAN DIEGO, CA (from The San Diego Union Tribune, published on Oct. 2) –Milton George Evangelou September 13, 1923 – September 28, 2018 San Diego Milt Evangelou died on Friday morning at age 95, surrounded by loved ones at his home in San Diego. Milt was born to George and Christina Evangelou, who married in 1921 after emigrating from Greece to the U.S. Milt grew up in San Francisco’s Greek community with his beloved younger sister Sophia. Milt was in the ROTC at USF, and signed with the Navy to become a medical officer in 1942. He was sent to Gonzaga in Spokane, followed by LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. There he met Patricia Angelo, and they married in 1948. Milt and Pat moved 14 times in seven years before settling in San Diego, where they raised seven children and Milt practiced anesthesiology with ASMG. One of the best decisions Milt and Pat made together was to sponsor a refugee family from Vietnam in 1975. Toan and Mai Huynh and their children became cherished members of the Evangelou family, and Milt was later honored by the local Vietnamese community. Milt and Pat were happily married for 31 years until her death in 1979. Milt served on the San Diego County Republican Central Committee, as well as in the San Diego County Medical Society. In 1984 he met Joan Choconas at a mutual friend’s party, and in 1986 they began their marriage of 32 years. Milt retired from his 35-year medical practice in 1989, and from then on lived an active and happy life with Joan, their many friends, and large family: traveling the world, playing in bridge tournaments and becoming a Life Master, exercising at the gym, attending social functions, hosting family gatherings, and going out of his way to show how much he cared for the many people who knew and loved him. Milt was predeceased by his beloved son George (survived by wife Sue) and adopted son Toan. He is survived by a large family who loves him dearly, including his wife Joan; his sister Sophia and her family; his children Ellen, Steve (Paula), Dave (Frances), Susan (Mike), Carol (Jim), and Katherine; his stepchildren Kathie, Diane (David), and Kristine (Jos); his 27 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; and his adopted family, the Huynhs (Mai, her 5 daughters, and their husbands and children). A memorial to celebrate Milt’s life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church on Friday, October 5th at 11 a.m. If desired, donations in Milt’s name may be made to the San Diego Chapter of the ARCS Foundation, or to All Saints Episcopal Church on Pennsylvania Avenue.

GIAMOGIANIS, NICHOLAS

FRAMINGHAM, MA (from the MetroWest Daily News,published on Oct. 2) –Nicholas P. “Nick” Giamogianis, 69, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully Sunday Sept. 30, 2018 at MetroWest Medical Center after an illness lasting 6 years. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Peter and Christina (Melegos) Giamogianis. A graduate of Framingham South High School with the class of 1967, he earned a business degree from Bryant and Stratton College in 1971. Nick worked at the former Framingham Trust Co. bank in the computer room until 1985 and at the Marlborough District Courthouse as an accountant and later as an executive assistant in the Judges Lobby until his retirement in 2013. During his retirement he enjoyed having coffee in the morning and scratching lottery tickets with his friends at Dunkin Donuts on Franklin St. in Framingham. Nick was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Framingham. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Nick is survived by his sister: Maria Giamogianis of Framingham; his aunts: Nicoletta Anastos of Framingham, Joyce Melegos of Indiana, Magda Giamogianis&PersaphoneGiamogianis of Greece &SotiriaTsekeris of Australia; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his uncle John Melegos& his wife Nancy, Theodore Melegos, SperoMelegos& son Nicholas, Milton Giamogianis, Jimmy Johnson, John Anastos and his aunt: DespoMelegos. Visiting hours are Thursday Oct. 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral service will be held Friday Oct. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA. 02493. Burial will follow the service at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove St., Framingham Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested in his name to either St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at the above address, or to: St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold St., Shrewsbury, MA. 01545. His sister Maria would like to thank the staff at Metro West Medical Center (Framingham Union Campus) and Whittier Rehab Hospital in Westboro for taking care of him these past 6 years. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.

KATSIS, GEORGE

FORT WAYNE, IN (from the Fort Wayne Newspapers, published on Oct. 4)– GeorgeKatsis, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at home after a battle with cancer. Born in Nestorio, Kastoria, Greece on Sept. 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Athanasios and Theodoti (nee Kokani). He immigrated to the United States in June 1967. He retired from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Ind. He served in the Greek army assigned to the mine sweeping division. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the American Hellenic Educational & Progressive Association (AHEPA). He enjoyed playing cards with the church Men’s Club, socializing with friends and family, puttering around with his tools in the garage, and listening to music. He is survived by his son, Mike (Kristin) Katsis; and grandchildren, Nick and Anna; and his daughter, Maria Katsis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anastasia (nee Karapanto) on Aug. 15, 2018; his brothers, Kosmas (Panagiota) and Sarantis (Kasiani); his sisters, Vasiliki (Stavros) Kasmiri and Maria Manolowska. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 111 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at D.O. McComb& Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with Trisagion Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com.

KOUFOGAZOS,TIMOTHY

LOWELL, MA (from the Lowell Sun, published on Oct. 4) – Mr. Timothy N. Koufogazos, 95, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Tim was born August 29, 1923 in Pyli, Trikala Greece, a son of the late Nikolaos and Sophia (Karametos) Koufogazos and a loving husband to his late wife Madeline (Ganas) Koufogazos, who passed on November 7, 2002, after fifty years of marriage. Tim was educated through the Greek schools. He married his wife Madeline in Greece in August of 1952 and then they both immigrated to the United States settling in Lowell. He worked in facilities for over 38 years with the majority of his time spent at MA/COM in Lowell. Tim was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. He was very involved with the church festivals and volunteered to help with the cleaning of the church weekly. He loved to garden and was very proud of his tomato plants. He enjoyed being in his workshop and always had a project. Tim was also an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family. The Koufogazos family would like to thank the caregivers who showed compassion and love toward their father Tim. Thank you to his home health care aides: Lillian, Grace, Maggy, Unia, Nick, Gladys, A.J., Judy and Claire and a special thank you to his caring nurse and family friend for many years, Julie Clark. He is survived by his children, Sophie Tzimas and her husband Vess, Nicholas Koufogazos and his wife Susan, Effie Exarhopulos and her husband Simon; his grandchildren, Cassandra Floor and her husband Fr. Gregory Floor, Stephanie Vardal and her husband Panagiotis, Madeline, Timothy, and Christopher Koufogazos, Harry and Sophia Exarhopulos; his great-grandchildren, Sophia and Luke Floor, Nektaria and Evan Vardal; his sister-in-law, Georgia Koufogazos; and his nieces and nephews, Alice, Charlie, Evanthea, Sophia, Nick, Taki, Thano, and Niko. Tim was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, EleftheriaGrigoriou and her husband Stefanos, Nitsa Panagos and her husband Christos, Amalia Pallantzas and her husband Vaios, and his brother Demetrios Koufogazos. Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell Friday, October 5th from 4pm to 8pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday, October 6th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn II Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.

MADUROS, BILL

STOCKTON, CA (from The Record, published on Oct. 3) – Bill Maduros1927 – 2018Bill was born June 26, 1927, at home in Junction City, Kansas. His parents, the late Pete and Alexandra Maduros, both had emigrated from Greece to the U.S. An Eagle Scout and an active member of the debate team, Bill skipped his last year of high school to enlist in the Navy during World War II. After military service, he graduated from Kansas State College and Northwestern University Medical School, the latter in 1954. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he met his wife Gayle. After working as a cancer researcher at the Hektoen Institute for several years, he moved with his family to Palo Alto in 1964 to complete a second residency in pathology at Stanford University. Upon joining Delta Pathology Associates in 1968, Bill and his family moved to Stockton, where he continued to practice medicine until his retirement. Bill was a straight shooter, had a sharp sense of humor, loved bad puns and the absurd, and had an enduring intellectual curiosity. A talented photographer, Bill was the chronicler of his family, friends and St. Basil’s Greek Orthodox Church, where he was an active member of the local Greek-American community. He is survived by Gayle, his beloved wife of 57 years; his four children: Alexandra Maduros (Tom Smitham), Zoe Maduros (Steve Mills), Peter Maduros, and Nicolas Maduros (KatrinKuhlmann); and nine grandchildren: Basil, Eleni, and Peter Smitham; Sophia, Evanthia, and Melina Mills; and Alexandra, Athena, and Petra Maduros; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Maduros, and sisters Soterea Drivas and Helen Regas. The Trisagion service will be held at St. Basil’s Church in Stockton at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 4. The funeral will be held at St. Basil’s Church at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agape Fund at St. Basil’s Church in Stockton or the Hospice of San Joaquin.

PAIKOPOULOS, PANTALEON

LYNN, MA (from The Boston Globe, published on Oct. 2) – PantaleonPaikopoulos, “Lee Paikos” 92, passed away on September 30, 2018 at home in the presence of his loving wife Maria, his daughter, Efthimia, and his son, James. Pantaleon, known by his friends in America as Pantalee, Lee, and Peter, was born in Agoriyiani, Laconia, Greece on August 4, 1926 to Dimitrios and Margo (Vergathos) Paikopoulos. He had 3 siblings, Panayiota, Eleni, and John. He grew up in Agoriayiani during the worldwide Depression and attended school until the 6th grade. He lived through the Nazi invasion and occupation of Greece during WWII. He served in the Greek Army during the Greek Civil War. He married his loving wife, Maria in 1962 and they saw the birth of their first child, Efhtimia in 1963. In 1968, he and his family emigrated to the United States of America under the family reunion program with the sponsorship of his brother John and his wife Despina. His son, James was born the following year. He and Maria raised their family in Lynn close (in proximity and in love) to John and Despina and their children Maria and Jim. He was a faithful son of the Greek Orthodox Church and attended St. George’s Church in Lynn for over 40 years. He worked for over 20 years as the overnight baker at Dunkin’ Donuts on 333 Lynnway in Lynn. He was a believer in Education, history and loved telling stories about Greece and his family. He is survived by his wife, his daughter, his son as well as his daughter-in-law, Lauren Barbieri, his granddaughter Livia Paikos, his granddaughter Julia Paikos, his brother John Paikos, his neice Maria PaikosHantzis and her son KostaHantzis, his nephew James J. Paikos, his wife, Kim and their sons, Yianni and Michael and many other loving family members, friends and neighbors. Lee’s funeral will be held from the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN on Thursday, October 4th, at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting Hours: Wednesday, October 3rd, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home Lynn 781-599-3901 www.cuffemcginn.com.

VLAHAKIS, BETTY

EAST LANSING, MI (from the Lansing State Journal, published on Sept. 25) – Betty YeotisVlahakis, originally from Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. Betty, the much beloved wife of Angelos (“Ange”) Vlahakis, were married for 53 years. Betty was the proud and devoted mother of Angela Bigelow and James Vlahakis. Betty was a dotting “YiaYia” (grandmother) to James and his wife Stacy’s two boys, Evan and Ian. Betty’s illness kept her from attending Angela’s marriage to Gary Bigelow, but they performed a short ceremony by her bedside before she passed. Betty was the “kid sister” to the Honorable Thomas C. Yeotis, was like a sister to Tom’s wife Magdalen (“Meg”). Betty was an aunt and/or godmother to Tom and Meg’s, Stephanie Kladis, Dean Yeotis, Dean’s wife Lynda and Georgann Rivas. She was also “Aunt Betty” to the children of Ange’s sisters, Joanne (Pamela, Greg and James) and Lorraine (Mike and Liz). Betty was the vibrant, fun-loving cousin Pat Ladas, Art Yeotis, Cathy Yeotis, Ph.D, Eli, Gus and John Chinonis and Evan Kokales. She was especially close to fellow Spartan fans, Mary and Louie Vlahakis. Betty graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in elementary education. Betty embraced Michigan State University, was a member of Faculty Folk and her family fondly remembers her vocal support for the Spartans. As “Spartans”, Betty and Ange “adopted” many out of town MSU students, hosting Sunday dinners and sending students home with her home-cooked meals. Betty’s daughter Angela inherited her maternal and nurturing instincts, with Angela being a godmother to Ian Vlahakis and Gabriella Chinonis children. Always thoughtful, gracious and kind-hearted, Betty took on many roles in her life, first as an elementary school teacher, and then helping Ange create mouthwatering recipes and good times at Jim’s Tiffany Place. Betty was a major factor in the success of Jim’s, with Betty carefully compiling Greek recipes from her mother Georgia, Ange’s mother Penelope, Penelope’s sister Christine Angelacos and Angeline Kacahudas. Betty loved to needle point and sew baby blankets. Tom Kladis, her brother Tom’s grandson, noted that he still has a monogrammed baby blanket that she made for him. She will be remembered for always mailing out birthday and anniversary cards to friends and family. While Betty was a devoted friend, she was also known for being an “Ace” tennis player. Betty enjoyed hosting her grandchildren for a week each summer and taught Evan and Ian how to beat their father in Rummikube. Along with Sue Neller, Betty embraced their husbands’ passion for antique cars, and joyfully dressed up in vintage attire. Betty was a consummate hostess. For example, Betty spent countless summers hosting friends, family as well as Ange’s former students from Michigan State at Crystal Lake in Northern Michigan. Each visit was documented in a “Guest Book”. Betty also host countless holiday gatherings and cocktail parties, each memorable because of her attention to detail, great food, which earned her the nickname “the Greek Martha Stewart.” Betty’s love of hospitality, loosely derived from the Greek word “filoxenia” (making a friend of a stranger) was handed down to her by her parents Georgia and Gus. Betty was well known for welcoming newcomers to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Betty handed her skills down to her children. Betty and Ange always looked forward to the holidays with daughter-in-law Stacy and her family, as Stacy always brought a new, cutting edge dish to each holiday gathering. Betty loved the arts, and was a member and volunteer at Kresge Art Gallery. An artist herself, she gladly assisted her big brother Tom in his art projects. Her artistic flair was handed down to her grandsons, Evan and Ian. She was a devoted Junior League member, and loved volunteering her time at The Cedar Chest. Betty had a green thumb, which she passed down her children. Her family will always remember the day that Betty and Marcia Spencer had their one and only gardening misadventure where they attempted to learn Bonsai techniques over the course of a hot afternoon. Betty was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she had many roles; past-president of Philoptochos, tireless volunteer for the Church’s annual bake sale, hostess for many holiday parties, and a strict Sunday School teacher (according to “well behaved” son James). Betty met her husband Ange during a church trip to Greece in July of 1963, where he was smitten at first site. Ange took care of Betty during her proud fight with cancer and was her constant companion at all times. Betty was preceded in death by her mother Georgia and father Gus Yeotis. Betty was a devoted mother and doting “YiaYia” (grandmother) to Evan and Ian. Betty will always be remembered for providing an open door to countless friends, distant relations and neighbors. Betty was and will always be cherished by her family for her many talents, compassion and zest for life. Visitation will be held this Wednesday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Trisagion at 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be performed by Father Mark Sietsema at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 27, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Angelos J. and Betty YeotisVlahakis SIRC Scholarship in The School of Hospitality Business”, c/o Authella Hawks, 645 N. Shaw Lane, Room 227, East Lansing, MI 48824-1121 or the Betty YeotisVlahakis Memorial Children’s Educational Fund c/o Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.