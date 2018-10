The conclusion of the report issued by the company commissioned to examine the construction of the St. Nicholas National Shrine – separate from the issue of the Archdiocese’s finances – is clear: the work was halted due to lack of funds, caused by significant changes in plans.

The Shrine’s cost overruns “appear to have been the result of change orders agreed by GOA (Archdiocese) decision makers to address architectural concerns or enhance the design… Although these …