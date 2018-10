Inquiry Underway into Video of Policemen Mistreating Woman at Moria (Video)

LESBOS, Greece – Four police officers appearing in a video posted on the internet, in which they seen behaving inappropriately towards an elderly woman at the Moria Reception and Identification Centre on Lesbos, have been immediately recalled and one has been placed on suspension, the police announced on Saturday.

The four have been called back to their respective services in Attica, Ioannina and Edessa by order of the Chief of Police Lieutenant General Aristidis Andrikopoulos, the announcement said, while an internal inquiry is underway to investigate whether their actions were in any way racist.

The officer placed on suspension is shown verbally abusing the foreign national, while a decision to suspend the remaining three will be made based on the findings of the internal inquiry.