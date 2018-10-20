NYC Greek Film Festival Kicks off with Boulmetis’ 1968

NEW YORK – The New York City Greek Film Festival (NYCGFF), in its 12th year and under the guidance of its newly appointed general and artistic director, Maria Tzobanaki, opened on October 18 at the Florence Gould Hall Theater in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Opening night featured the screening of Tassos Boulmetis’ acclaimed 1968, a unique blend of fiction and documentary based on the iconic European championship basketball game between AEK and Slavia Prague in Athens that year.

Before the screening, …