A recent article in Kathimerini reported that Greek families have cut down on meat consumption in favor of lentils and other legumes in response to the long years of the economic crisis and the austerity measures that have made meat, including lamb and pork, so expensive.

Chicken is usually on the menu for those who can afford meat. Kathimerini reported that

“many Greeks now view fish, beef and lamb as luxury items only eaten on special occasions, while also dropping consumption of …