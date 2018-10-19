Greece’s Population Could Shrink By 1.4 Million People in 2035

ATHENS – A side effect of Greece’s 8 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis – the result of scores of thousands of people fleeing to other countries and couples deciding to hold off having children – could see the country lose 450,000-1.4 million people by the end of 2035.

That was the scenario in a report by a special panel of analysts commissioned by the Greek Parliament, said Kathimerini, after earlier studies showed there will be fewer working people to pay for pensioners.

According to the findings, Greece’s population will come be 9.5-10.4 million in 17 years, compared to 10.9 million in 2015, and could fall to 8.3-10 million by 2050 if current demographic trends continue.

It forecast that those over 65-years will account for 30.1-33.3 percent of the population by 2050, from 20.9 percent in 2015, while the working-age population (20-69 years old) will shrink from 7.1 million in 2015 to 5.7 million in 2050.

Earlier in October, the projections were even worse further out in years. With scores of thousands of people, especially the young, having left during a crushing 8 ½-year-long economic and austerity crisis and tough times holding down the birth rate, Greece’s population is expected to shrink by 800,000-2.5 million by 2050, and be decidedly older.

That was the projection from the Hellenic Association of Geriatrics and Gerontology, for the Oct. 1 commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons which said the exodus and crisis making couples decide not to have children or wanting smaller families means that in the next 32 years one in three people will be more than 65 years old, straining the social security system.

In Greece, the association said, the fertility rate – children per couple – is at 1.26 compared to 1.49 in the European Union. Experts say the fertility rate must be at least 2.1 for a population to remain stable.

According to the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat, Greece and Italy have the third lowest fertility rates in EU, behind Germany and Portugal.

With 21.3 percent of people over the age of 65, Greece has the second oldest population in the EU, behind Italy (22 percent) and ahead of Germany (21.1 percent) while only 13.2 percent of Ireland’s population is over 65, far below the EU average is 19.2 percent.