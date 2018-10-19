Rival Parties Want Probe of Kotzias, Foreign Ministry Secret Fund

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ shocking claim that former Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who quit the coalition government in a dispute with him, was mismanaging secret funds had rival parties scrambling for an investigation.

The major rival New Democracy demanded Kotzias, from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, and Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) explain the secret fund while Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis said he didn’t know if other ministries were also hiding taxpayer money and spending it without an accounting of where it goes.

But Voutsis, from SYRIZA, said he would reject a proposal that Kotzias was said to be considering, for an investigation of the secret funds of all Greek ministries. There was no explanation why any ministry can spend money without providing an accounting nor how much is involved.

Lawmakers from the centrist movement for Change said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should clarify whether Kotzias quit the government over Kammenos’ claim or whether it was because the Premier backed the Defense Minister, needing ANEL’s seven votes to have a majority in Parliament, when the two minister clashed over a name deal for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia that Kammenos opposes.

Despite the widening schism between SYRIZA and ANEL, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Tsipras had not favored Kammenos and that Kotzias left of his own accord and that all was well. SYRIZA’s General Secretary Panos Skourletis said he was mystified why Kotzias left despite widespread media reports that Kotzias and Kammenos quarreled vehemently during a Cabinet meeting.