Another Poll Shows New Democracy Routing SYRIZA, Tsipras

ATHENS – Despite his insistence he can win re-election, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA finds himself and his fumbling party 11 points behind the New Democracy Conservatives they unseated in 2015.

That was the showing of an opinion carried out by Pulse for SKAI TV that also found 60 percent of Greeks have a negative view of the ruling coalition that also includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Both the coalition parties have sunk after agreeing to put more brutal measures on workers, pensioners and the poor while letting the rich, tax cheats, politicians and Parliament workers escape a more than eight-year-long economic crisis.

Some 33 percent of respondents said they would vote for New Democracy compared to 22 percent for SYRIZA if elections were held now. They must be conducted by October, 2019 but speculation is building Tsipras will call snap polls to keep his rivals from gaining momentum if he can’t stop pension cuts on Jan. 1 to which he agreed but is now trying to back out of.

The government is incompetent, 63 percent people of people polled said, with only 25 percent satisfied with its performance.

It’s likely to get worse for Tsipras, SYRIZA, ANEL and Kammenos because the survey was conducted from Oct. 16-18, before Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias quit when Tsipras backed Kammenos over him in a rift over a new name deal for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that has bitterly split the government.

In more bad news for the government, 44 percent said the name deal with FYROM won’t be ratified by both countries, with Kammenos threatening to pull his party from the coalition if it comes to a vote in Parliament.

In third again was the ultra-right extremist Golden Dawn, all of whose 15 Members of Parliament and dozens of members are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang. It got 8 percent support.

Fourth and unable to pick up ground was the center-left coalition Movement for Change, led by officials of the former PASOK Socialists who went defunct after backing austerity measures allegedly antithetical to its principles. The group, now called KINAL, got 7.5 percent. The Communists (KKE) were in their usual position, fifth, at 6.5 percent.

No other party reached the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into Parliament, including ANEL as well as two others now serving, To Potami and the Union of Centrists.