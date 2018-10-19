Three Exhibitions on Leonardo da Vinci to be Merged for Spectacular Athens Tribute

In unique tribute to Leonardo da Vinci taking place in Athens, three separate exhibitions on the ultimate Renaissance man will be merged into one for the first time to create a rich audiovisual experience that transports visitors through space and time, allowing them to discover the life and work of the artist, polymath and inventor who laid the foundations for some of the most important inventions in human history.

Organised by the production company “Lavris” – which also organised the highly successful interactive show “Van Gogh Alive – The Experience” attended by more than 200,000 visitors – in cooperation with Grande Exhibitions, the “Leonardo Da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius” exhibition will be held at the site of the Old OSY Train Depot in Gazi, central Athens.

A special audiovisual experience set up with the assistance of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Rome, the Lumiere Technology Institute in Paris, as well as specialists from Italy and France, the “Leonardo da Vinci 500 years of Genius” exhibition honours Leonardo da Vinci 500 years after his death, demonstrating the full range of his achievements.

In the exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to admire, among other things, 75 models of his inventions, natural reproductions, interactive machines, copies of his famous codes and a total of more than 200 exhibits designed in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Rome. They will also have the chance to discover the secrets of the Mona Lisa through a detailed scientific analysis and presentation of the most famous work of art in the world.

The exhibition at a glance:

• Over 200 unique exhibits of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Rome

• 75 replicas of Da Vinci’s mechanical inventions

• 17 themes that highlight Leonardo’s full spectrum

• Interactive experiences that encourage tactile learning

• Explanations of Da Vinci’s theories and works

• Analysis and historical content of Da Vinci’s core works using interactive and fun technologies

• Comparison between Leonardo da Vinci’s work and modern technologies and mechanical applications

• Interactive and experiential SENSORY4 ™ technology