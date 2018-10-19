Policeman Found Beaten in Nikaia Arrested by Internal Affairs

Police Internal Affairs arrested on Friday a 34-year old policeman who was found beaten and tied up in an apartment in the Piraeus district of Nikaia. The police officer is facing robbery charges, along with two other persons alleged to be his accomplices who are still at large.

On Thursday, when rescued by colleagues responding to a call made to the police emergency number, the police officer in question claimed that he had approached his assailants in the early hours of Thursday, at a time when he was off duty, because he had seen a group of people shouting and acting suspiciously and suspected them of trafficking in contraband goods. According to his story, when he told them he was a police officer they had set on him and started to beat him.

He also claimed to have followed the culprits when they entered an apartment building, at which point they cornered him and held him. Another three people then came out of an apartment and also started to hit him, after which they used a sheet to tie him to a chair.

The officer, who had to be taken by ambulance to the 401 Athens General Military Hospital for treatment to his injuries, was rescued by a DIAS police team that arrived at 4:00 in the morning, responding to a call made by a concerned neighbour. When the DIAS police team arrived they were also attacked by a group of Pakistanis, whom they managed to subdue, and entered the apartment to find more foreign nationals inside, as well as their 34-year-old colleague.