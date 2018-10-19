AEGEAN and Olympic Air Have Put On Extra Flights for Cobalt Air Passengers

Seen from the airport building, a Cobalt aircraft sits at Larnaca international airport in Cyprus, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Cyprus-based airline Cobalt Air says it has indefinitely suspended all of its operations, Thursday, amid a struggle to find investors. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
ATHENS – AEGEAN and Olympic Air have put on extra flights from Larnaca to Athens and Thessaloniki after Cobalt Air ceased operations, the Greek company said on Thursday.
Special prices apply for passengers that had a ticket to travel with Cobalt Air which halted flights on Wednesday.