Catsimatidis Honored by AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 Manhattan honored businessman and philanthropist John Catsimatidis at their annual gala dinner on October 17 at the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. EMBCA’s President and Founder Lou Katsos, the new President of the Delphi Chapter gave the welcoming remarks at the event, giving a brief history of AHEPA, its founding and specifically the Manhattan chapter’s history, noting also its recent resurgence under the leadership of previous chapter president Argyris Argitakos and the dedicated members. …