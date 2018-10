Ryanair will launch a new flight linking the Ionian island of Cephalonia with Berlin in April 2019, the airline said on Thursday.

Nikos Lardis, Ryanair sales and marketing manager said, “We are very happy for the new flight which will be part of the airline’s summer schedule for 2019”.

The company is also offering seats starting from 14.99 euros, in a promotional drive which will open for reservations until Thursday (18 Oct) midnight for a trip between November and the end of February.