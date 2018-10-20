Wines of the Aegean to Be Showcased at Zappeio on Sunday

ATHENS – Wine producers from the Aegean Islands will present their wines to Athenians on Sunday 21 October at Aegli, Zappeio Hall.

The tasting event is organised by the South & North Aegean Regions and the regional wineries and will be free of charge from 14:00 to 20:00 for wine lovers and from 12:00 to 14:00 for professionals.

Participants include 30 wineries from 12 islands: Chios, Ikaria, Kos, Lesvos, Limnos, Milos, Paros, Samos, Santorini, Sikinos, Rhodes, and Tinos.

Moreover, there will be wines from rare native varieties of grapes, a unique and competitive feature of Greek island production.

The Aegean islands have a long history in the production of red wines, from traditional varities such as mandilaria, mavrotragano and fokiano. Additionally, the greater region of the Aegean is famed for its sweet wines, some of them internationally acclaimed, as the Moschato of Samos and the Vinsanto from Santorini.