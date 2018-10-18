PM Tsipras Meets with ECB’s Draghi, Coeure

By ANA October 18, 2018

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts, Pool)

BRUSSELS – European Central Bank head Mario Draghi acknowledged the positive prospects of the Greek economy, during a meeting he had with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels. ECB executive board member Benout Coeure.

According to government sources, the three officials pointed out the positive course of the Greek economy and the constant improvement in the fundamental figures that lead to expectations the markets will also recognize them in the coming period.

Moreover, it was also concluded that the Greek bonds are being slowly but steadily decoupled from the Italian bonds, and that and any fluctuations in Greek bonds are attributed to external reasons, not the Greek economy.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. EU leaders meet for a second day on Thursday to discuss migration, cybersecurity and more discussion on stalled Brexit talks. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts, Pool)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *