Greek Americans Running for U.S. Congress

With the midterm elections fast approaching on November 6, several Greek Americans are running for public office at the federal, state and local levels of government.

“We commend individuals, especially those of Hellenic heritage, who seek public office,” Supreme President George E. Loucas said. “AHEPA celebrates the ideal of public service and encourages its pursuit because civic responsibility is an important facet of our mission.”

U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), who co-chairs the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance, along with U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), John Sarbanes (D-MD) and Dina Titus (D-NV), are running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Two Greek Americans are seeking to join them: Chris Pappas (D) is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and Michael Waltz (R) is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Turning to the U.S. Senate, Leah Vukmir (R), a daughter of Greek immigrants, is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

Source: AHEPA