Meetings of Eparchial Synod and Archdiocesan Council in New York

By Theodore Kalmoukos October 17, 2018

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios lights candles at Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn before the Great Vespers service on August 14. Photo: Michalis Kakias

NEW YORK – The Holy Eparchial Synod and the Archdiocesan Council are having their fall meetings this week in New York presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America. The agenda of the Synod is similar to the ones of previous meetings about administration, finances, education, and the Theological School. It is noted here that The National Herald had reported on September 8, 2018 that “at the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy Synod, Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey said there …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *