Archimandrite Makris Reinstated at Brooklyn’s Holy Cross (Vid)

BROOKLYN – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has reinstated Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris as Presiding Priest of the Holy Cross Church in Brooklyn, from which he was removed in January.

Neither Fr. Makris nor Archdiocesan Chancellor Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, responded to The National Herald’s request for comment prior to or since the reinstatement, except that Fr. Makris told TNH photographer Costas Bej that he did in fact liturgize on October 14, which the parish office …