Archimandrite Makris Reinstated at Brooklyn’s Holy Cross (Vid)

BROOKLYN – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has reinstated Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris as Presiding Priest of the Holy Cross Church in Brooklyn, from which he was removed in January.
Neither Fr. Makris nor Archdiocesan Chancellor Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, responded to The National Herald’s request for comment prior to or since the reinstatement, except that Fr. Makris told TNH photographer Costas Bej that he did in fact liturgize on October 14, which the parish office …
1 Comment
FATHER MAKRIS IS AN ADMITTED SEX OFFENDER!!!!
Shame on Bishop Andonios for not following the Archdiocese sexual misconduct.Shame on him for discarding harmful acts to women! Shame on him for proving the power of the collar can do no wrong. Do you not have any women in your family? What if this was your mother,cousin, sister or nieces? Then what would you have done? Stand up and do what is right!
How does the Archbishop of America, Bishop Andonios and the powers of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America handle this sexual misconduct offense? The Priest is rewarded by being reinstated, given a pat on the back and returned to his original parish.
Who is enforcing the sexual misconduct policy in place at the Archdiocese? Where is the legal team? Have you not learned from past clergy sexual misconduct cases? Have you not learned from the Catholic Church issues? You will be held accountable for your pathetic and disgraceful actions.
Kudos, Bishop Andonios. You and all parties involved sunk to a new low. The Greek Orthodox Hierarchy of America demonstrated women’s lives DO NOT MATTER in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
I hope you and your admitted sex offender brother clergymen are proud of yourselves and your deplorable actions.