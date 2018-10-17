Author Ersi Sotiropoulos at Book Event in Soho

By TNH Staff October 17, 2018

Author Ersi Sotiropoulos signed copies of her book following the lively discussion at McNally Jackson in Soho. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – An event celebrating the publication of What’s Left of the Night, with renowned author Ersi Sotiropoulos, esteemed novelist Edmund White, and award-winning translator Karen Emmerich was held at McNally Jackson Books in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on October 15. The event was under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and offered fascinating insights into the novel by the distinguished speakers.

Among those present, Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras and his wife Popita Pavli, Consul of Greece Lana Zochiou, Amb. Loukas Tsilas and his wife Penny, Amb. Dionyssios Kalamvrezos- Deputy Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, filmmaker George Elias Stephanopoulos and his wife Elena, Nektarios Antoniou, and Mantalena Papadatou.

What’s Left of the Night by Ersi Sotiropoulos, translated by Karen Emmerich, is available in bookstores and online.

Translator Karen Emmerich, author Ersi Sotiropoulos, and author Edmund White. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Author Ersi Sotiropoulos, translator Karen Emmerich, and author Edmund White. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

What’s Left of the Night by Ersi Sotiropoulos is available in bookstores, along with her other works including Zigzag through the Bitter-Orange Trees. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
Author Ersi Sotiropoulos. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

