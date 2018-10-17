Vickie Paladino Running for NYS Senate in Queens

NEW YORK – Vickie Paladino, born and raised in Whitestone, Queens, decided to take the plunge into politics by running for New York State Senate as the Republican candidate in District 11 in northeast Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Whitestone, Bayside, College Point, Little Neck, Douglaston, Floral Park, Beechhurst, Malba, and Auburndale. The district is home to many Greek-Americans, and as Paladino noted, two Greek churches, St. Nicholas in Flushing (technically Auburndale) and Holy Cross in Whitestone. The Greek community …