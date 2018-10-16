Maloney, BCRF, Survivors, Researchers Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK – On October 16, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) rang the opening bell at NASDAQ in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and held a press conference to discuss the importance of funding research. Rep. Maloney was joined by the President and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Myra Biblowit, BCRF Chair William Lauder, BCRF Scientific Director Dr. Larry Norton, President of the American Medical Women’s Association Dr. Connie B. Newman, breast cancer survivors, and leaders of women’s organizations to call attention to this critical issue and press for more funding for life-saving research.

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast over the course of their lifetime and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Mortality rates, however, have dropped by nearly 40 percent over the past 25 years due to investments in research.

Coins are on sale at the U.S. Mint’s website through the end of 2018 to raise funds for research.

“When I first came to Congress, I wanted to double federal funding for breast cancer research and I am proud to say that we have actually more than tripled it! We have allocated more than $885 million in federal funds this year but what I always hear from breast cancer research and awareness groups is that we need ever more funding because research is the only way we are going to finally defeat breast cancer. That’s why I authored, and President Obama signed into law the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act. This law created the U.S. Mint’s Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Program which has the potential to raise $8.5 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The coin is on sale now through the U.S. Mint, but only until the end of the year. Together, with groups like BCRF, I know that we can find a cure.”

“Breast cancer does not discriminate,” said William Lauder, BCRF Chairman and Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies. “Every 2 minutes a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease. We’re making great strides towards eradicating breast cancer—research is the reason that breast cancer deaths are down by 40% over the last 25 years. But there is still critical work to be done and funds raised from this coin will bring us closer to our mission to end breast cancer.”

“Research is the reason there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today,” said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO. “But more than 40,000 people continue to lose their lives to the disease every year. Support from this coin will help us move yet closer to our goal of bringing that number to zero and consigning breast cancer to the history books.”

“This is a time of unprecedented progress in breast cancer research,” said Dr. Larry Norton, BCRF Scientific Director. “Yet much more work needs to be done to finally conquer this disease and all forms of cancer. Funds raised by this commemorative coin will accelerate our mission by supporting new, innovative programs in treatment, diagnosis, and prevention.”

“Research on breast cancer is critical” said Dr. Connie B. Newman, President of the American Medical Women’s Association and breast cancer survivor. “About one year ago, I learned through routine mammography and biopsies that I had breast cancer. Fortunately, because of breast cancer research that led to advances in imaging techniques, the cancer was diagnosed in its early stages. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women. As a woman with a history of breast cancer and the President of the American Medical Women’s Association, an organization committed to achieving excellence in healthcare through scientific discoveries and education, I advocate for research on detection and treatment of breast cancer. The commemorative coin championed by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, will help fund important studies, leading to new treatments and ensuring that women with breast cancer lead healthy lives and realize their full potential.”

Background:

The Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act, signed into law in 2016, created a commemorative coin program at the U.S. Mint which has the potential to raise an estimated $8.5 million in private funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at no cost to the American tax payer. In honor of the pink ribbon that has become synonymous with the fight against breast cancer, the U.S. Mint created its first ever “pink gold” coin for this program. Coins are on sale through December 31, 2018.