Archbishop Demetrios Probably Will Be Replaced in November

CONSTANTINOPLE – High ranking officials at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople told The National Herald that Patriarch Bartholomew intends to address the issue of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and specifically Archbishop Demetrios, at the next Synod, which is scheduled November 27-29.

The sources also told TNH that now that Patriarch Bartholomew has established the process for granting Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, he will next focus on the overdue issue of the Archdiocese.

Bartholomew has twice urged Demetrios …