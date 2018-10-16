Archbishop Demetrios Probably Will Be Replaced in November

CONSTANTINOPLE – High ranking officials at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople told The National Herald that Patriarch Bartholomew intends to address the issue of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and specifically Archbishop Demetrios, at the next Synod, which is scheduled November 27-29.
The sources also told TNH that now that Patriarch Bartholomew has established the process for granting Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, he will next focus on the overdue issue of the Archdiocese.
Bartholomew has twice urged Demetrios …
3 Comments
This is hypocrisy at its finest, The Turk from Istanbul is ripping the Church apart with His incompetent handling of the Ukraine, and presumes to now invade Our Vineyard like the wild boar He is, God save us from this man! How about autocephaly for the American Church and no more money for the Turk!!!!!!!
Hopefully our esteemed Patriarch will get it right this time….Remember he is responsible to the Sypridon fiasco and the creation of the Metropolis structure which has bankrupted the Archdiocese.
Autocephaly is the only solution
How does having the Ukraine Church in the fold help or hurt the greater church? Or having the Russian Church a part, together or separate are we still not Orthodox? Do we need millions together, what are we doing with these masses? Ukraine War, Greece is a Mess, Constantinople down to one acre of land, U.S Archbishop being forced to resign this week-money missing, Don’t need 300million?? To just believe in god we need them to live it…that many could change the world…If its a resurrected Byzantium everyone wants, then 300 million could liberate Constantinople not seen a word on that, The armchair laity, that wants to be in charge good then go get a religious education, be a priest, bishop, archbishop then change what you want.
The Church of GREECE is not a part of this why are they not beholden to Constantinople? Ok for them but not Ukraine? Getting mad about a U.N. of Orthodoxy, instead of just believing in god and living a good life…how will it change our life? To be a conglomerate or just a single neighborhood church..the word is the important thing, not the earthly leaders or the mess men have created..
All go on arguing, have to go volunteer some time today fixing up the sunday school rooms at my local church today, live my friends, have a blessed day, god will sort this all out “Have Faith” that’s what this is all about.