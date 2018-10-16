Promising Messages for Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

The messages for patients with multiple sclerosis are promising as a result of new therapies aiming to arrest the progression of the disease. A total of 13 drugs, both old and new, are currently available for multiple sclerosis, and the discussion now focuses on the beginning of a powerful drug therapy “so that the disease is completely diminished and there is no progression,” the director of the neurological clinic at the 401 Military Hospital Nikolaos Fakas said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

As he explained on the margins of the 34th ECTRIMS Conference in Berlin, “the more knowledge we have about the mechanism of multiple sclerosis, the more specific and targeted are the therapies we promote.”

The effectiveness of the treatment, he said, depends on the time it begins and the patient.

In the therapeutic section he added, “we are expecting new data and changing indications of some drugs. There are many studies running internationally, and this may change the indication of medication or the timing of medication and, apparently, new dynamic treatments must be introduced earlier.'”