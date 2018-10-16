Kammenos Says Tsipras Knew About Balkan Alliance Idea

ATHENS – Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos insisted his plan to create an alliance of Balkan countries as an alternative to a new name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was known by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the government coalition and said that while the Premier knew of of the alliance idea that he “didn’t approve of it as national policy,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said of what appears to be a growing schism between the parties.

Despite opposing the FYROM name deal and offering the alternative, Kammenos said that he and Tsipras are in “total harmony” and that all is well even though the ANEL chief said he would yank his party and bring down the government if the FYROM name deal comes to Parliament.

Kammenos said the oddball partnership of parties who are ideological enemies but agreed to work together to form a government – ANEL has only seven Members of Parliament and would be otherwise irrelevant – is working. “… We came together to get the country back on its feet …” he said, adding that he never pretended to be “ideologically similar” to SYRIZA.

Suggesting it could be an alternative to a deal to rename FYROM as North Macedonia, Kammenos had proposed a defense pact linking Greece with Albania, FYROM, Bulgaria and eventually Serbia.

He also recommended more American bases in Greece to supplement a US Navy operation in Souda Bay on Crete.

He tweeted Greek media reports that Tsipras wanted explanations about the alternative to the FYROM name deal and more US military operations in Greece. Tsipras broke vows to remove Greece from NATO and to end any American military presence in Greece and now is working with the US to increase its military dealings in the country and region were untrue.

“I haven’t spoken with the prime minister because nothing has changed from what was agreed to … as a government partner I submitted a proposal that is binding only to me … the infamous bases are already in operation,” he said, although they aren’t yet established.

While visiting Washington, he went to the Pentagon to meet US Defense Secretary James Mattis, making the idea about the Balkan alliance and suggesting that America could put bases in Larissa, Volos and Alexandroupolis, adding, “why not, in the future, Karpathos island,” within shouting distance of the Turkish coast.