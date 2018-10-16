Investment in Greek Housing Fell 96% in Ten Years

ATHENS – Highlighting the devastating effects of an economic and austerity crisis that began n 2010, investment in housing in Greece fell 96 percent from 2007-17, data from the Association of Greek Contracting Companies (SATE) showed.

The construction sector has been particularly hard hit with banks slowing lending while trying to cope with bad loans that make up 40 percent of the portfolios of the country’s biggest financial institutions who are having trouble recovering despite receiving more than 50 billion euros ($57.88 billion) in recapitalization from three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($377.38 billion) from international creditors.

SATE said that investment in housing declined from a high of 25.2 billion euros ($29.17 billion) in 2007 to just 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) last year said Kathimerini, in what was the biggest 10-year decline the sector has ever seen, a major factor in the country’s economy shrinking 25 percent during the ongoing crisis.

At the same time investment in other forms of construction has decreased at a considerably slower rate, from 8.9 billion euros ($10.3 billion) in 2007 to 7.1 billion ($8.22 billion) in 2017.

In total, investment in the construction sector, which had been a big revenue engine, has fallen some 56 percent of all fixed investment in 2007 to 36 percent last year, a bigger decline than any other form of fixed investment. In absolute figures, investment in construction fell from 60.5 billion euros ($70.04 billion) in 2007 to 22.4 billion euros ($25.93 billion) a decade later.