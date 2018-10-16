UN Chief Guterres Says Dead Cyprus Unity Talks Still Alive

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last year failed to broker a deal to reunify Cyprus and wrote a report blaming nobody for anything, insisted there’s still a chance to revive negotiations that had essentially been declared dead.

In his new report to members of the UN Security Council, Guterres said he was optimistic that the island, which was split when Turkey unlawfully invaded and occupied the northern third in 1974, could still be brought together without explaining how.

He made the claim after hearing from his special envoy, American diplomat Jane Holl Lute, who had met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, hoping to nudge them to sit down together again.

The talks fell apart in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove an army in the occupied northern third and wanted the right to miltarily intervene again – invade more – when they wanted.

Guterres said that based on these consultations, “as well as my own discussions with the leaders of the two communities, I believe that prospects for a comprehensive settlement between the communities on the island remain alive,” the Cyprus Mail said, disputing Erdogan, who had said that they are not.

Guterres said that he would instruct Lute to carry out another fact-finding mission before formal negotiations on the willingness of the two sides to propose new ideas, the paper said. He said that before full-blown talks could resume, however, that “The sides should agree on terms of reference that would constitute the consensus starting point for a possible negotiated conclusion to the Cyprus issue,” without explaining what that meant either.

“I observe clearly that continued support for a horizon of endless process without result lies behind us, not before us. I note the widespread consensus that an unchanging status quo – i.e., the lack of resolution on the Cyprus issue – is not sustainable,” he said.

“Further, I hold the strong conviction that the way ahead must be well prepared, with a sense of urgency and focus to seize the willingness of the two sides to negotiate,” he said in the careful diplomatic language the UN uses so as not to offend either side while saying essentially nothing.