FYROM Lawmakers Debate Name Change Deal with Greece

Lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Parliament began debate on whether to ratify a deal with Greece to change their country’s name, which could open the door to joining NATO and opening European Union accession talks but resistance was stiff.

The agreement backed by Greece’s anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras would change FYROM’s name to North Macedonia – keeping the name of an abutting ancient Greek province – and with its residents being called Macedonians and with a Macedonian language, culture and identity.

But it’s continent on the Parliament approving changes to the Constitution to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, which nationalists in FYROM said they can’t accept.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s left-led coalition was struggling to get two-thirds of Parliament’s 120 lawmakers to launch the amendment process, which would take weeks to complete.

Addressing lawmakers, Zaev said the agreement was too good an opportunity for FYROM to miss because of chances to get into NATO and the EU, which could go by the boards if the vote fails, which he said would lead him to call snap elections.

“A better deal could not be reached,” he said. “The choice is between the future and isolation. The choice is whether we will bring Macedonia into NATO and the European Union,” he said, using the name FYROM calls itself in violation of a 1991 agreement with Greece’s then ruling New Democracy which allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the name Macedonia in what was supposed to be a temporary acronym.

When successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek territories and increasing provocations, Greece used its veto as a member of NATO and the EU to keep FYROM out, which Tsipras said would be lifted if the deal is ratified by both countries.

Zaev has staked his political future on pushing through the agreement. His government can’t change the constitution without support from opposition parties, which are against the amendments. Apart from the name change, these involve modifying the preamble to the constitution and two articles.

The conservative VMRO-DPMNE party said voters in FYROM failed to endorse the name change in a referendum last month that was ruled invalid because of a low turnout of 36.5 percent although 91.5 percent who did vote supported the deal.

VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker Ilija Dimovski insisted that the deal with Greece is dead. “No lawmaker had promised voters that Macedonia’s constitutional name would be changed,” he said. “We have no voter’s approval to enter this procedure.”

If the constitutional changes are adopted, the deal still requires ratification by Greece’s Parliament. This could topple the coalition government in Athens, as Tsipras’ junior partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) is opposed and the leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic party said he would leave the coalition if it comes to a vote.

Without ANEL, Tsipras would lack a parliamentary majority although he said he’s confident he has enough votes from rival parties to back the name deal with FYROM although he would have to find another partner to keep the government from collapsing.

