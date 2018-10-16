Follie Follie Troubles Grow, Investors Will Sue for Damages

ATHENS – The Hellenic Investors’ Association said lawsuits against ailing jewelry and accessory maker Follie Follie, whose founders and leaders stepped down after an audit found $1.29 billion missing, said lawsuits are going to be filed for damages.

The group said lawsuits will be accompanied by injunctions to abolish liens on the company’s assets although it had been suspended from the Athens Stock Exchange although what the company owned was put up by the company’s management to secure loans.

The association also noted the audit that revealed possible mismanagement and irregularities dating back to 2001, while calling for class-action lawsuits against the beleaguered company.

The financial hole was bigger than the most pessimistic estimates, including those by hedge fund QCM, which brought the case to light last May.

That was the outcome of the preliminary report by Alvarez & Marsal that collected the data from Folli Follie’s activity in Asia, said Kathimerin. The company’s founders and leading executives Ekaterini and Dimitris Koutsolioutsos stepped down.

Alvarez & Marsal also found big losses instead of profits, cash reserves that were far below those declared, smaller requirements than those announced in the group’s financial reports and double the obligations.

With key financial and legal advisers to Folli Follie previously resigning, it grew increasingly unlikely a bankruptcy plan would be viable and if the company could have a plan or an investor by Nov. 12, when its application for protection from creditors is to be examined.

Without bankruptcy and protection from creditors who were misled about the state of the company’s finances, they could demand immediate shutdown and liquidation of assets to pay them although there’s no report where the apparently missing money went or if anyone would e prosecuted.

“It will be hard for any investor or creditor to accept a solution for the future of Folli Follie that will include in its management anyone with the Koutsolioutsos surname,” the paper said without identifying the source, adding that credit market officials agree.

Folli Follie blamed its problems on what it said it was because of a “coordinated dissemination of misleading news” regarding the company, with very negative impressions created, the paper had said.