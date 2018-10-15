Athens State Orchestra Musician Given 30-Year Jail Sentence for Molesting Young Students

ATHENS – A flutist and member of the Athens State Orchestra was sentenced to 30 years and 6 months in jail on Monday for sexually molesting two of his young students.

The court refused to recognize mitigating circumstances or give him a suspended sentence for sexually molesting two girls aged 9 and 11. The 62-year-old is expected to serve 25 years of his sentence.

Among other charges, he was also found guilty of possession of child pornography material and illegal arms and he was fined in addition with 100,800 euros.

The case came to light when one of his two students at the conservatory revealed to her parents that her teacher had been molesting her from Christmas 2016 to July 2017.