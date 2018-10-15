Conde Nast Readers Name Aegean 5th among Top International Airlines

Aegean Airlines placed fifth among the top 20 international airlines in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards, in which 429,000 readers weighed in on several categories.

The listing did not include United States airlines, which were voted on under a different section.

According to the listing, the following airlines were voted best in class, in reverse order:

– 20. Icelandair

– 19. British Airways

– 18. Aer Lingus

– 17. Air France

– 16. SAS Scandinavian Airlines

– 15. KLM

– 14. Qantas

– 13. Swiss

– 12. EVA Air

– 11. Turkish Airlines

– 10. Lufthansa

– 9. Cathay Pacific

– 8. Virgin Atlantic

– 7. Korean Air

– 6. Etihad Airways

– 5. Aegean Airlines

– 4. Air New Zealand

– 3. Qatar Airways

– 2. Emirates

– 1. Singapore Airlines

In last year’s list, Aegean came in 9th.

In a brief description, Conde Nast Traveler said that although Aegean does not fly across the Atlantic yet, “its affiliation with Star Alliance gives it a wider global reach.” The airline, it said, “is known for its professional, friendly staff, and in the coming years, plans to add new markets and expand by more than 50 percent.”