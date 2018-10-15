Cyprus Independence Day Commemorated with Memorial Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Cyprus celebrates its Independence Day on October 1st. To honor the day, a Memorial was held at St. George Cathedral in Philadelphia on October 14 for those heroes who died fighting for the preservation of our Hellenic Orthodox Culture and ideals during the 1955-59 guerrilla war against the British Colonials, and during the tragic days of the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus in July and August 1974.

Cyprus continues to be occupied and many of our churches remain desecrated, abandoned, and some have been converted into stables by the occupying Turkish forces. Many icons and cultural historical artifacts have been stolen or destroyed. Our memories of the lost fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters remain strong and we will never forget that they gave their lives to preserve our freedom and Hellenic identity.

Among those in attendance were Mr. Panayiotis Mantzaris- Hellenic Navy Commander representing the Government of Greece, Ambassador Alexis-Phedonos Vadet- Consul General of Cyprus in New York, representing the Government of Cyprus, Mrs. Melina Chrysostomou- Spouse of the Consul General, Mr. Chris Karamanos- Vice President of Philanthropy, Federation of Cypriot American Organizations; Mr. Nicos Spiliotis- Immediate Past President of the Hellenic Federation of Delaware Valley, Mrs. Georgia Kurnellas- President, Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia, Mrs. Georgia Halakos- President of the Hellenic Federation of Delaware Valley, Mr. Demetris Halakos- Spouse of Mrs. Georgia Halakos, and Dr. Stelios Tsinontides- Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia.

The Cyprus Society of Greater Philadelphia, with 62 years of continued active engagement with the Hellenic communities in the Philadelphia area, holds this event commemorating our heroes at churches located in the Greater Philadelphia area to ensure that we will never forget that Cyprus is still occupied by the Turkish troops and we will continue this fight till all Cyprus is free.