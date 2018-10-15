Archdiocese Mourns the Passing in the Lord of Alex G. Spanos

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America mourns the passing in the Lord of Alex G. Spanos, 95, Archon Depoutatos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, former Vice-President of the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, businessman, philanthropist and great benefactor of the Archdiocese and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and faithful steward of the Church. GOARCH issued the following statement:

Alex Spanos, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 9, with his family by his side.

Upon learning of his passing to the Lord, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America stated:

“Archon Alex Spanos was an extraordinary man, an exemplary father to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and devoted husband to his wife Faye of blessed memory. He was very dedicated to his Orthodox Christian faith and his Hellenic roots. His life and work have always been a stellar example of Christian Greek-Orthodox stewardship, stewardship to many philanthropic works, stewardship for the Church, our Archdiocese here in America and our Ecumenical Patriarchate. He is an example for all. May God give rest to his soul among the righteous, and may his memory be eternal.”

Alex Spanos became an Archon Depoutatos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 1972 and in 2004 was the recipient of the Archons Athenagoras Human Rights Award. He was a founding member of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, he was also a founding member of Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism and served as its first chairman. He has also served as Vice-President of the Archdiocesan Council.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America will officiate at his funeral, and further details will be announced by the family.