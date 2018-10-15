ND Leader Mitsotakis: We are Dealing with a Cynical Partnership for Power

CORINTH, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday sternly attacked the government and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and called for elections.

Mitsotakis, who is touring the region of Corinth and the areas stricken by the bad weather and the flash floods, noted that Kammenos had had the opportunity to withdraw his confidence in the government in July, when ND had tabled a motion of censure on the occasion of the Prespes agreement.

“All Greeks have understood that we are dealing with a cynical partnership for power, with a heterogeneous duo whose sole interest is in remaining in authority for a few more months. As long as this unofficial pre-election period is prolonged and as long as the country remains trapped in the contradictions of the government’s partners, the damage to national issues will increase,” stated Mitsotakis.

“The country must breathe at last, ND claims a fresh and strong mandate to put a halt to this extremely traumatic period of the last four years” he added.